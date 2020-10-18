Odisha Govt allows political gatherings for by-polls in Tirtol, Baleswar Sadar Assembly constituencies

Bhubaneswar: In view of the bye-elections to the Tirtol and Baleswar Sadar Assembly constituencies, the State Government on Saturday stated that political meetings, other functions and gatherings in connection with the bye-polls would be allowed in these constituencies.

Notably, the Government prohibited social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other large congregations till October 31, 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In the fresh guidelines on Saturday, the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office said political meetings and gatherings would be allowed only within the jurisdictions of the two constituencies and this order would come into force with immediate effect.

Related

comments