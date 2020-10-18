Puri: Puri district administration started a two-day beach-based public health programme, Mo Beach Yoga, on Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at promoting public health and environment education in a novel way amidst Covid-19 after the golden beach, identified under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP), recently received the ‘Blue Flag’ certificate.

The programme is a pilot project of the State Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare. It started with 200 participants, all Covid-recovered persons, in 10 locations of the beach.

