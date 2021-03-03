Bharti Realty added over 30 retail brands to Worldmark Gurugram

New Delhi: Bharti Realty, the young and vibrant real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, has upgraded its portfolio of retail brands at ‘Worldmark Gurugram’. This speedily emerging go-to lifestyle destination for locals in Golf Course Extension Road has reported of hosting more than 30 retail stores, many of which have been welcomed amidst the pandemic. While several businesses suffered during the pandemic and the consequent lockdown, most of the retail businesses have been reviving rapidly post the unlock phase.

‘The Walk’ at Worldmark Gurugram, one of the city’s favorite hub curated for food, beverages, and a sought-after retail destination has in virtually no-time attained a stature of a dynamic and bustling centre. Few of the brands under fit-out and will open soon are Pa Pa Ya, Fat Lulu, Petite Pie Shop, Café Houz, Binge, Café Staywoke, Cest La Vie, Thalaivar and more. The new F&B options will bring in an enhanced experience for visitors. Some of the prominent retailers who are already functional at Worldmark Gurugram include – Croma, Modern Bazaar, Imagine, Beliram, Miniso, Floor & Furnishings, Go Gourmet, Crosswords, Starbucks, Geetanjali, Babystation, Tarini, Heads Up For Tails and Brother Opticians.

What makes the destination even more exciting is “The Food Capital”. The 200-seat food court is the largest of its kind on the Golf-Course Extension Road and brings together some of the most-loved food brands under one roof. The Food Capital has seen many a popular addition to its repertoire of outlets in the last quarter namely, Haldiram, Dominos, Subway, Khan Chacha, Karim’s, Giannis, Dubai Shwarma.

The property is strategically located to be the bustling new centre of commerce, intelligently designed, well equipped with hi-tech facilities and a green commitment with open spaces and a rejuvenating water body. Worldmark Gurugram offers the same brand values and product mix as the hugely successful Worldmark in Aerocity, Delhi-NCR’s newest commercial as well as leisure hub.