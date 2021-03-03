Odisha Governor felicitated Bhagyasri Sahoo and Silu Nayak

Bhubaneswar: Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal felicitated Bhagyasri Sahoo and Silu Nayak for their spectacular achievements and selfless service to the society, whom Prime Minister had praised in his monthly Radio Talk ‘Man Ki Baat’, in Rajbhawan today.

Felicitating Miss Sahoo, Governor Prof. Lal appreciated her extraordinary talent and works in the field of Fine Art and Craft (Pattachitra) without any thought of return. Her passion, zeal, selfless devotion and energy are quite inspiring for others, he added. Governor awarded her with certificate of appreciation and a cheque of Rupees One Lakh Fifty thousand on behalf of Biju Ptanik University of Technology, of which she is a student in Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang.



Felicitating Silu Nayak, Prof. Lal appreciated his zeal, passion, selfless devotion and energy in helping rural youth to realize their potential and dream of getting into armed forces by providing training freely through ‘Mahaguru Battalion’ and hoped it will inculcate the spirit of selfless service in many more lives and inspire them to work for the people and motherland.

Secretary to Governor Dr. P.K. Meherda and Vice Chancellor, BPUT Dr. C.R. Tripathy were present on the occasion.