Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today; Portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri to be closed for winters

The festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today. Celebrated two days after Diwali, the day marks the end of the five-day-long festivities. It is known by different names in various parts of country, like Bhai Phota, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Yama Dwitiya.

On this day, sisters apply teeka on their brothers’ forehead and pray for their safety and long life. In return, brothers promise to protect and look out for their sisters.

The festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of full moon fortnight of the month of Kartika, and falls two days after Diwali. However, due to solar eclipse, this year Deewali was celebrated a day ahead and hence Bhai Dooj comes three days after Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. He said, festival is a symbol of immense affection and unwavering faith of brother and sister.

Portals of lord Kedar Nath temple and Goddess Yamunotri temple will be closed with religious traditions on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj today.

AIR correspondent reports that all preparations have been made at Kedar Nath to close the portals at 8:30 AM today.

The Temple has been decorated with flowers. Rituals for closing of portals are underway at Kedar Nath amid severe cold. Portals of Yamunotri will be closed in the noon at 12.09 for the winter season.

During the winters, pooja Archana of goddess Yamuna will be performed at Kharsalee in UttarKashi.