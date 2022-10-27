BJP hits out at Delhi CM Kejriwal’s statement over printing images of gods, goddesses on currency notes

The BJP today hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of his demand of printing images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes along with Mahatma Gandhi.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Mr Kejriwal’s U-turn politics and hypocrisy are on the show. He noted that Mr Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya.

Mr Patra said that Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi have their blessings on India and it is moving on the path of development. The BJP leader also said that India which was earlier ranked 11th among larger economies has now become the 5th largest economy in the world.