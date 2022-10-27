Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, among others, win big at the awards ceremony

New Delhi : Times Of India hosted 5th edition of the Times of India Sports Award 2021 today to celebrate the country’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

With its theme of #MoreSweatMoreGlory, the award saluted the performance of some of India’s champion athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, Sumit Antil, and more, who won laurels for the country in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The event, held at Taj Dwarka was graced by leading sports dignitaries and featured nominations across 25 categories of sports including Wrestling, Boxing, Weight Lifting, Hockey, Shooting, Table Tennis, Football, Para Sports and special awards for Changemaker of the year and Lifetime Achievement. Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year were also awarded. The event also saw the presence of sporting legends from the past like Raja Randhir Singh, Ajit Pal Singh and Bishan Singh Bedi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet said, “TOISA is our humble effort to felicitate India’s most talented athletes and celebrate their achievements that have made India proud. The year 2021 was special with record medals at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic. We coined the theme of #MoreSweatMoreGlory to dedicate a night of celebrating them and their accomplishments.”

