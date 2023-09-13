Berhampur University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Gitanjali Dash, Elected President of the Indian Political Science Association

Berhampur, Odisha – In a momentous occasion, Professor Gitanjali Dash, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University, has been elected as the President of the Indian Political Science Association (IPSA). This remarkable achievement marks a significant chapter in the annals of Berhampur University’s history.



The election took place during the Annual Session of the Indian Political Science Association, held in Wardha on September 9th-10th, 2023. Professor Dash’s election was uncontested, underscoring the profound respect and admiration she commands within the political science community.



The Indian Political Science Association, founded in 1938, is the apex body representing students, researchers, and faculty members engaged in political science in India. With a legacy spanning 85 years, IPSA has played a pivotal role in advancing the discipline of political science in the country.



Professor Gitanjali Dash’s election as President is not only a personal achievement but also a historic moment for Odisha, as she becomes the first woman from the state to hold this esteemed position. Previously, distinguished scholars like Professor Ramchandra Dash, Professor Aditya Prasad Padhi, and Professor Jugol Kishore Mishra represented Odisha in this capacity.



Berhampur University is basking in the glory of Professor Dash’s achievement, as congratulatory messages continue to pour in from universities, colleges, and political institutions across Odisha. Professor Dash has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all members of the Indian Political Science Association and has pledged to prioritize the enhancement of the council and the promotion of research in the field of political science during her tenure.



This historic appointment not only reflects Professor Dash’s dedication to the field but also highlights Berhampur University’s commitment to excellence in education and research. It is a moment of pride for the university and the entire state of Odisha.