BCCL’s Consumer Conference Marks Resounding Success in Propelling Domestic Coal Consumption for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Bhubaneswar : Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) proudly announces the resounding success of its recent “Consumer Conference: New Horizon of BCCL,” held on August 11, 2023, at Hotel Mayfair in Bhubaneswar. The event garnered participation from esteemed industrial organizations predominantly from the steel, cement, and sponge iron sectors in Odisha, as well as from various corners of India. The conference witnessed fruitful discussions, engaging sessions, and insightful brainstorming sessions.

The conference provided a dynamic platform for participants to delve into the pivotal role of domestic coal consumption, particularly BCCL’s indigenous coking coal product, in bolstering India’s industrial landscape. The event was The event was a grand success under the able guidance of Shri Satyabrata Panda, independent director & graced by eminent personalities, including Shri Debasish Nanda, Director (Business Development) of Coal India, Shri Uday A Kaole, Director (Tech)/ OP, BCCL, Shri Rakesh Kumar Sahay, Director (Finance), BCCL, Shri Hitesh Verma, General Manager (Marketing & Sales), and Shri Bikram Ghosh, General Manager (Finance).

The sessions witnessed active participation, with participants raising numerous questions and queries. BCCL’s representatives and concerned officials provided insightful clarifications, fostering a deeper understanding of the significance of domestic coal usage over imported alternatives. The event showcased BCCL’s dedication to engaging with stakeholders, fostering collaboration, and addressing the queries of the industry.

The conference sessions were not only engaging but also yielded fruitful outcomes. Participants were enlightened about the potential benefits of shifting towards indigenous coal consumption, which would not only contribute to self-reliance but also result in significant savings of foreign exchange. The success of this conference in aligning with the “आत्मनिर्भर भारत” (Self-Reliant India) campaign further underscores its significance in achieving national objectives.

BCCL’s commitment to industry collaboration and its dedication to promoting domestic coal consumption was exemplified through this conference’s grand success. Encouraged by the overwhelming response and the meaningful discussions, BCCL intends to leverage this momentum and explore more such initiatives in the future. The event’s positive impact resonates with BCCL’s larger goal of contributing to a self-reliant and prosperous India.

The Consumer Conference, “New Horizon of BCCL,” has not only showcased BCCL’s commitment but also ignited a spark of collaboration and shared responsibility among industry players towards building a self-reliant nation.