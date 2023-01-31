Barry M, UK’s leading Color Cosmetics Brand enters India, joins forces with Myntra for the launch

Bengaluru : Barry M, UK’s leading colour cosmetics brand, best known for its pioneering innovations with colour, shades, formulations, and textures, has forayed into India, via its association with Myntra and Progressive Lifestyles, giving Indian beauty enthusiasts access to the brand’s on-trend, high-quality, and vegan cosmetic range.

Founded in 1982 by Barry Mero in the UK, the eponymous beauty brand is an established leader in the colour cosmetics segment and caters to a diverse customer base, with its wide range of products for the eyes, lips, and face. With its impeccable range of cruelty-free and vegan products, the brand also strikes a chord with conscious consumers who make clean choices for themselves and the environment. One of the first brands to introduce vegan make-up, ‘Beauty with Compassion’, the ideology continues to be at the heart of Barry M ever since.

Starting at Rs 500, Barry M will be launching some of its most sought-after products, which include on-trend make-up such as eye-brow essentials, clickable eye shadows, high vis neon, metallic eyeliners, dazzle dust, lip plumpers, lip paints, lip rehab mask, contour, lip and cheek tints, glitters and fixers. Synonymous with a quirky, playful, and bold range of make-up, world over, Barry M is poised to resonate closely with India’s Gen-Z and discerning beauty aficionados. More products will be added in the coming months.

To enhance discoverability and build visibility with shoppers, Barry M will also have a dedicated Online Brand Store on the Myntra app and will leverage Myntra’s social commerce proposition, Myntra Studio, and is likely to hold one M-Live session every month, to establish a deeper connection with Myntra’s thriving base of beauty shoppers. To mark its India foray and create stickiness with shoppers, the brand will also be offering 30% off as part of the launch offer, with an additional 5% off for Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s Loyalty Program.

Speaking on the launch of Barry M on Myntra, Rahul Sachdev, Senior Director, Beauty and Personal Care, Myntra, said, “Young Indian beauty consumers are consistently on the lookout for global, on-trend, conscious and high-quality make-up, which is where the UK’s legendary Barry M aligns perfectly as a brand. Combining Myntra’s deeply entrenched reach on the back of our keen understanding of this customer base, with Barry M’s range of quirky, compelling and affordable make-up, we look forward to accelerating our way to the vanity kits of the discerning beauty consumer.”

Speaking on their Indian foray, Dean Mero, Managing Director, Barry M Cosmetics, said, “Barry M is delighted to be extending our international presence and launching in the Indian market. The brand has entered through Progressive Lifestyles and launched only on Myntra. Our brand has championed bold, vivid colour since 1982, and are confident our products will resonate strongly in the passionate, colourful and vibrant culture of India. Based in London, UK, Barry M produces a wide range of sustainable, 100% cruelty-free and vegan products and, although we’re one of Britain’s leading brands, we’re proud to have remained an independent family business. Created to be worn and enjoyed by everyone, Barry M is now thrilled to offer our innovative, high-quality cosmetics to customers in India, and we look forward to becoming part of their daily beauty routine.”

Speaking on bringing UK’s Cult Makeup Brand to India, Saurabh Mahajan, Director, Progressive Lifestyles said “We are overjoyed to bring an amazing range of high-quality makeup for the ever-evolving yet conscious Indian consumer. Progressive Lifestyles has a deep distribution business in the country with Myntra as one of the key partners. With great expertise and a trendy customer base, we chose Myntra as the platform for Barry M’s exclusive launch in the country.”

Myntra Beauty currently houses 1400+ brands and over 70K styles and continues to witness steady growth in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) segment as the preferred platform to shop for international and domestic brands. Some of the leading brands on the platform include Etude House, L’Oréal Paris, Smashbox, MAC, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Tony Moly, Anomaly and Max Factor, among others.