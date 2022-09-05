Bank of India becomes first Public Sector Bank to go live on new Direct Tax Collection System Tin 2.0

New Delhi : Bank of India has become the first public sector bank to go live on Income Tax Department’s new Direct Tax Collection System Tin 2.0. With this technological integration of BOI on TIN 2.0 platform, taxpayers will now get a single platform for their tax payment as well as e-filing of tax returns. Also, tax payers can now make the direct tax payment at any branch of Bank of India across the country as more than 5000+ BOI’s branches are now accepting direct tax collection through over the counter (OTC) mode. The process is simple and fast, making it easier for the taxpayers to make the payments at their convinience in just a few clicks.

On this occasion, Bank of India’s General Manager, Government Business, Sh. D S Shekhawat said that the Bank is actively looking for avenues in digital sphere to ensure seamless services to its customers. “Since the digital ecosystem is growing rapidly across the country, we believe that the taxpayers will welcome and appreciate our sincere effort to brought forward a hassle free tax payment mode for their superior convinience. We are greatly thankful for all the support provided by Additional Director, Income Tax Department, Sh. Vivek Upadhayay in our endeavour. We are deeply thankful to our respected MD, Sh. Atanu Das and our respected ED Sh. M. Karthikeyan for their guidance and support without which the task would have never been executed in such a smooth manner” Sh. Shekhawat further said in a statement.

Tax Information Network, TIN 2.0 (e-filing) is the official portal of Income Tax Department, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The portal has been developed by Income Tax Department as a Mission Mode Project under the National E-Governance Plan. The objective of this portal is to provide the tax payers, a single window access to the income tax related services including tax payments.

Most recently BOI was in the news in July for the launch of their digital platform for on-boarding customers for NPS (National Pension System) where in digital journey starts with the scanning of QR code, Aadhar verification through Digilocker and payment through UPI. BOI is the first bank to launch this in collaboration with K-fintech and same was inaugurated by the Chairman of PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority), Sh. Supratim Bandhopadhyay.