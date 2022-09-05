Heavy downpour disrupts normal life in Bengaluru

Normal life was disrupted in Bengaluru due to heavy downpour yesterday night. According to the Met department, the city received 13 mm rainfall in just one hour between 8.30pm to 9.30pm yesterday.

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru today, the Chief Minister said that two SDRF teams have been rushed to Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones to take up relief measures after flooding was reported due to heavy downpour yesterday night. He said that the engineers have been asked to plan alternative drains to seep out the rain water. He also informed that the Water Treatment plant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board at T K Halli is inundated.

Saying that he is visiting the plant today, the Chief Minister added that the treatment plant that supplies Cauvery water to Bengaluru city will be set right by today evening. The Bengaluru Traffic Police had issued an advisory to the road users yesterday to avoid Outer ring road, Sarjapur Road, Doddakannahalli road, Whitefield main road and Bellandur road due to severe waterlogging. The traffic flow was affected on the main road between Marathahalli and Central Silk Board. The commuters had to wait on the roads till the water drained out.