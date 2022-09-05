PRESIDENT MURMU URGES TEACHERS TO ENCOURAGE THE HABIT OF ASKING QUESTIONS AND EXPRESSING DOUBTS IN THE STUDENTS

New Delhi : The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, conferred National Awards on 45 teachers from across the country at a function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi today (September 5, 2022) on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the President remembered her teachers and said that they not only taught her but also gave her love and inspiration. On the strength of the guidance of her family and teachers, she became the first daughter of her village to attend college. She said that she always feels indebted to her teachers for whatever she has achieved in life.

The President said that science, research and innovation are the basis of development in today’s knowledge economy. The foundation stone for further strengthening India’s position in these areas will be built through school education. She said that, in her view, the development of original talent in science, literature, or the social sciences can be more effective through the mother tongue. It is our mothers who teach us the art of living in our early lives. That is why mother tongue is helpful in developing natural talent. After the mother, the teachers carry forward our education in our lives. If teachers also teach in their mother tongue, then students can develop their talent with ease. That is why in the National Education Policy 2020, emphasise has been laid on the use of Indian languages for school education and higher education.

The President said that it is the responsibility of teachers to generate interest in science and research among their students. Good teachers can make complex principles easy to explain with the help of living examples that exist in nature. She quoted a famous saying about teachers and said “the mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; and the great teacher inspires.” She said that an ideal teacher has all four qualities. Such ideal teachers build a nation in the true sense by building the lives of the students.

The President urged teachers to encourage the habit of asking questions and expressing doubts in the students. She said that by answering more and more questions and solving doubts, their knowledge would also increase. A good teacher is always enthusiastic about learning something new.