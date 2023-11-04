Bank of Baroda announces Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2023

Key Highlights
- Bank of Baroda (BOB) quarterly Net profit higher by 28.4% YoY at INR 4,253 crore in Q2FY24. Net Profit for H1FY24 grew by 51.8% to INR 8,323 crore.
- BOB has delivered ROA of more than 1% and ROE around 20%, consistently for last 5 quarters. ROA for Q2FY24 stands at 1.14% and ROE at 19.74%.
- The growth in profitability was supported by healthy Operating Income growth of 25% YoY in Q2FY24.
- Operating income growth was augmented by ~2x YoY growth in Non-Interest Income in Q2FY24.
- Non-Interest Income growth in Q2FY24 was driven by robust YoY growth in Fee Income (+31.7%), Trading Gains (+69.5%) and Recovery from TWO (~2x)
- Strong growth in Income coupled with subdued increase in Opex has resulted in robust Operating profit growth of 33% YoY for Q2FY24. Operating profit for H1FY24 higher by 50.1% YoY.
- The Bank has been able to effect a reduction in the Cost to Income ratio by 320 bps YoY to 46.54% for Q2FY24. Cost to Income ratio for H1FY24 is also declined by 608 bps YoY to 45.97%
- BOB has witnessed significant improvement in its Asset quality with reduction in GNPA by 199 bps YoY to 3.32%. Bank’s NNPA improved to 0.76%, a reduction of 40 bps YoY.
- BOB’s balance sheet remained robust with healthy Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of 93.16% with TWO & at 77.64% without TWO.
- Credit cost remains below 1% at 0.92% for Q2FY24.
- BOB’s Global Advances registered a strong YoY growth of 17.3% in Q2FY24 led by robust retail loan book growth. Bank’s organic Retail Advances grew by 22.2%, driven by growth in high focus areas such as Auto Loan (21.1%), Home Loan (16.1%), Personal Loan (67.2%), Mortgage Loan (13.3%), Education Loan (18.3%).
- Bank achieved a total business of INR 22,74,148 crore as of 30th Sep 2023, registering a growth of 15.8% YoY.