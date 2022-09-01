Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India between Sept. 5-8

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a state visit to India on 5-8 September.

Announcing this, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Thursday that during her visit Prime Minister Hasina will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

She will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her state visit to India. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Hasina. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since October 2019.

In recent years, India and Bangladesh have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level. The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding, said the official statement by the MEA.