The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has said that about 3.7 crore Jewellery articles are hallmarked from the 1st of April 2022 till the 31st of July 2022.

It said, 8.68 crore Jewellery articles were hallmarked in the years 2021-2022 after the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS made hallmarking of Gold Jewellery mandatory which came into force on the 23rd of June last year.

The Ministry said, the number of BIS registered jewellers increased from 43 thousand 153 on the 1st of July last year to one lakh 43 thousand 497 on the 1st of August this year.

The number of recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centres also increased from 948 on the 1st of July last year to one thousand two hundred 20 on the 31st of July this year.