Bandhan Bank ties up with Odisha Govt. to strengthen OTDC payment solutions

Bhubaneshwar, August 7, 2023: Bandhan Bank today announced its tie up with the Odisha Government to help them strengthen payment solutions for Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Ltd. The Bank has provided Point of Sale (PoS) machines to facilitate card payments by tourists. Prime locations including Puri, Bhubaneshwar, Konark, Chilka and Gopalpur will be covered under this tie up.

These PoS machines will hasten payment collections from tourists thus bringing convenience, both for the tourists and OTDC officials. The EDC machines will also help prevent revenue loss for OTDC, which may be caused by the lack of cash carried by the tourists. This initiative is also aligned to the nation’s vision of becoming a less cash economy.

Commenting on the occasion, Shantanu Sengupta, Head – Retail Banking, Bandhan Bank, said, “Odisha has been an important market for Bandhan Bank over the years. We’re happy to partner the Odisha Government in bringing convenient payment solutions to the tourists of the state. At Bandhan Bank, we are committed to be a bank for all and this endeavour is another step in that direction.”

Bandhan Bank now has around 150 banking outlets in the state of Odisha, while the Bank currently serves the banking needs of more than 3 crore customers through more than 6,100 banking outlets across 34 states and union territories in the country.