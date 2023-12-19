Bandhan Bank launches ‘INSPIRE’ for senior citizens

Kolkata, December 19, 2023: Bandhan Bank, the pan-India universal bank, has launched a programme called ‘INSPIRE’, exclusively curated for senior citizens. ‘INSPIRE’ offers the already existing benefits like preferential interest rates, priority banking services and doorstep banking facilities for the senior citizen customers of the Bank.

The ‘INSPIRE’ programme also provides life care benefits like special discounts on purchase of medicines, diagnostic services and medical treatments. Concessions on doctor consultation, medical check-ups and dental care are also offered through partner healthcare service providers. The Bank also plans to include additional features like direct access to phone banking officer to ease the banking experience of senior citizen customers.

Bandhan Bank has long had dedicated senior citizen desks at the branches to ensure personalised service to senior citizens. Specially trained executives are assigned to handhold senior citizen customers who wish to avail banking services anytime and from anywhere through mobile app, internet banking, SMS banking and missed call banking.

Sujoy Roy, Head, Branch Banking, Bandhan Bank, said, “At Bandhan Bank, we recognise the importance and need of financial independence at all ages. I’m glad to announce that Bandhan Bank has come up with this comprehensive bouquet of benefits meticulously designed for senior citizens. We have been privileged to win the trust of senior customers over the eight years of the Bank’s operations and this programme is a mark of respect we have for them.”

Bandhan Bank is offering compelling interest rates to senior citizens on fixed deposits. Senior citizens can enjoy FD interest rates of as high as 8.35% for a tenor of 500 days. For Tax Saver FD, senior citizens can avail the benefit of 7.5% p.a. interest rate.