B Chandrapriya Subudhi ventures into the Tinsel Town with Content oriented feature film Oyee Guitar!

Bhubaneswar: Oyee Guitar movie had a grand trailer launch in Bhubaneswar today at Esplanade One Mall in the presence of the cast and crew of the movie and Producer B Chandrapriya Subudhi.

Talking to the media, Chandrapriya Subudhi said, “Oyee Guitar is more of a content oriented script. We have big plans of Odisha. This is my first venture in Ollywood and I hope people will be accepting us and blessing us to come up with more movie projects.”

B Chandrapriya Subudhi is the CEO of Srihaan Cinecreations. Srihaan Cinecreations has started in 2020 and has a base in Ollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood. Srihaan Cinecreations has done music videos and has big announcements to make in the coming days.

“Oyee Guitar has a unique message to share that every successful man has women in behind, however that woman may not be your mother, sister, wife or girlfriend…. To know in details about this you have to watch Oyee Guitar” said the director of the film Appu Kanunga. He also added that the release date of Oyee Guitar will be announced shortly!

The crème de le crème crowd of the twin city was part of the event along with the media. The event ended with a surprise announcement by B Chandrapriya Subudhi from Srihaan Cinecreations Team about their upcoming movie in Durga Puja named as MAMA WEDS PAPA.

B. Chandrapriya Subudhi and Anup Singh jointly will be producing the movie under the name of their respective production houses. The cast of this movie is yet to be revealed by the team.

Details of Oyee Guitar Team:

With the blessings of B. Sarangadhar Subudhi

Production: Srihaan Cinecreations

Producer: B. Chandrapriya Subudhi

Story, Screenplay, Dialogue, Music, Director: Appu Kanunga

D.O.P: Ajit

Editor:Chandra Sekhar Mishra

Cast: Aman, Aahana, RJ Guddy, Debu Pattnayak, Guddu, Namita Das, Ch Jayprakash, Ranu Padhi, Jiban Panda