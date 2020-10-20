Axis Bank launches ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ festive campaign

Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, today announced the launch of ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ a festive campaign that will offer exciting deals and discounts on more than 1,00,000 branded products on purchase through the Bank’s Credit and Debit cards. This festive season, Retail and Corporate customers can avail benefits from Axis Bank as well as its subsidiary companies – Axis Finance and Axis Direct.

Axis Bank cardholders can now enjoy various offers through shopping directly with partner brands as well as through the ‘Grab Deals’ platform which is hosted on the bank’s website and is applicable on products across categories like electronics, apparels, groceries, entertainment and more. The bank has partnered with some of the top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Westside, Marks & Spencers, Samsung, LG, Tata CLiQ, Whirlpool, HP, D Mart and more. Customers can also avail benefits of attractive EMIs on these purchases.

Axis Bank is also offering some key benefits to customers who are in need of loan –

o Home loans with interest rate starting at 6.90%*

o Car loans with interest rate starting at 7.99%,* and up to 100% on-road funding

o Two-Wheeler loans with EMIs as low as Rs 278/Rs 10,000, (for tenure of 48 months)and up to 100% on-road funding

o Personal loans – Interest rate starting @ 10.49%*/ EMI starting @ Rs 2,149 / lakh*

o Education loans – Interest rate starting @ 10.50%* to transfer your existing loan

o Gold loans – processing fees @ 0.25%* for loans > Rs 2 lakh

o Business loans with attractive ROI and 25% discount on processing fee

o Avail EMI based doctor loan of more than Rs 10 lakh starting from 10.75% ROI and 0.5% processing fee

o Avail 50% off on processing fee for working capital loans

On the launch of Dil Se Open Celebrations, Ravi Narayanan, President & Head Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Products, Axis Bank said, “This festive season, we have partnered with prestigious brands to offer a wide range of options to our customers to choose from. Axis Bank is offering special interest rates on home loans, auto loans, gold loans and business loans to empower customers financially so that they can fulfill their long aspired dreams. Receiving a gift is a great feeling, but the joy of giving is much greater. This festive season, we want to encourage our customers to be Dil Se Open and gift their loved ones what they have longed for, since there is nothing more satisfying than watching their wish come true.’’

In addition to the Bank, Axis Direct will offer 50% brokerage cashback on trades during Mahurat trading (14th November 2020), EDGE reward points on first equity SIP transaction and first trade on mobile app, while Axis Finance will give exclusive discount of up to 20% at select Just In Time stores on brands such Swarovski, Citizen, Seiko, Tissot etc with zero processing fee and zero down payment for loans up to 6 months.

Related

comments