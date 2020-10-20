Odisha Govt constituted state level Task Force for reduction of man-animal conflict in the State

Bhubaneswar: A State level Task Force under the chairmanship of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Odisha is constituted

for preparation of master plan for the next three years for reduction of man-animal conflict in the State and submit the same to the Government within six weeks,

Minister, Forest & Environment, Parliamentary Affairs Sri Bikram Keshari Arukha said today.

Representatives of South Eastern Railways & East Coast Railways, CEOs of CESU, WESCO, NESCO & SOUTHCO, Chief Engineer (Roads), Works Department, C.G.M(T) & RO, NHAI, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, RCCF, Angul, Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Save Elephant Foundation Trust, NEWS, Angul, Prof. Dr. Indramani Nath, H.O.D, Department of Surgery & Radiology, Odisha Veterinary College, OUAT, Bhubaneswar, DFO, Chandaka (Wildlife) Division, Addl. PCCF (Wildlife), Engineer-in Chief, P&D, Water Resources will work as the members of the task Force, Minister Sri Arukha expressed. The task force can induct any other individual as its member or consult any individual /institution for preparation of master plan.

Arukha further reiterated that our Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik has always stressed upon endeavours for reduction of man-animal conflict in the state.

It is, therefore, essential to prioritise the activities and streamline different interventions to reduce man animal conflict and have a master plan for 3 years so

that funds under different schemes are spent as per this master plan. In addition to department schemes funds under site specific wild life plans for forest diversion

cases, CAMPA, MGNREGS, DMF can be effectively utilised for habitat development, digging of trenches and other protective measures including IEC

campaign. DFOs should have SOPs with railways, NH, State Highways, Irrigation officials, Electricity distribution companies with an institutional arrangement of

regular monitoring and review at the Circle, district and division level.

