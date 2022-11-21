Awareness about sickle cell anemia must be raised : Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that awareness about sickle cell anemia should be increased among Scheduled Tribes and common people. He emphasized on making the tribal people aware of the disease and spreading the necessary awareness among the youth of other sections of the society to rid the tribal class from this disease. Governor Shri Patel directed the officers to ensure that 100 percent benefits of public welfare schemes run by the government are given to eligible persons. The benefits of government schemes should be given to the poor on priority. The poor should not be exploited under any circumstances. Governor Shri Patel was holding a discussion with the officers at Narsinghpur Circuit House on Monday.

Governor Shri Patel said that in order to get rid of sickle cell disease, it is necessary that the young men and women should get their blood tested before marriage, if symptoms of the disease are found in both, then they should not marry. This can prevent the spread of this genetic disease in the progeny. One should stay away from all kinds of intoxication. We must contribute towards providing a better future to children through education. Continuous monitoring of the sickle cell checking agency should be done. ASHA workers should also be associated in this work.

Emphasizing on providing benefits of the PESA Act, Governor Shri Patel said that the participation of women should be ensured in this. He discussed the inclusion of Bharia tribe in the special backward tribe category. Shri Patel said that it should be ensured that the poor get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He stressed on promoting self-help groups.

The Governor held a discussion and sought information with the officers about activities of Panchayat and Rural Development, Tribal Affairs, Law and Order, Forest Department, Public Health and Family Welfare Department, and gave necessary instructions. Collector Sushri Riju Bafna, Superintendent of Police Shri Vipul Srivastava and concerned officers were present. The district administration presented a memento to Governor Shri Patel.

Meeting with public representatives

People’s representatives paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Shri Patel at the Circuit House and welcomed him with a bouquet.

On this occasion, President of MP Women’s Finance and Development Corporation Smt. Amita Chapra, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kailash Soni, MP Shri Rao Uday Pratap Singh, legislators and other public representatives were present.