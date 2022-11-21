CM Shivraj Chouhan plants saplings along with representatives of Deepanjali Creations organisation

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the members of Deepanjali Creations, an organisation dedicated to creation, art and protection of cow progeny, planted saplings of Kachnar, Vilayati Imli (Jungle Jalebi) and Pithoriya in Smart City Garden.

The organisation is active in making jewellery from cow dung and encouraging handicrafts. The organisation has bagged many awards in the field of eco-friendly activities and environment. Sushri Nitadeep Vajpayee, Sushri Dipanshi Vajpayee, Shri Dipansh Vajpayee, Shri DN Vajpayee and Smt. Malti Vajpayee of the organisation participated in the plantation. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, television channel TV-24 anchor and journalist Sushri Kritika Mishra planted saplings on her birthday. Shri Anil Pathak, Smt. Mamta Pathak and Shri Vikas Jain also accompanied them. Social workers of Bhopal Sarvshri Abhishek Singh, Ajay Singh Thakur, Nirmal Patel, Soni Singh and Vikalp Dubey also planted saplings. Social workers Sushri Sunita Sharma, Sushri Neha Sisodia from Kalapipal of Shajapur district and Shri Radheshyam Yadav and Shri Sajjan Singh Kalaria from Susner Agar-Malwa also planted saplings.