CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on by IAS probationary officers

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by probationary officers of Indian Administrative Service 2021 batch at his residence office. CM Shri Chouhan congratulated and extended best wishes to the officers. He motivated the officers to work for the welfare and development of the country, state and for the service and welfare of the public. Director of RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management was present.

Probationary officers who met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan included Assistant Collector of Neemuch Shri Srijan Verma, Assistant Collector of Shivpuri Shri Arvind Kumar Shah, Assistant Collector of Dhar Shri Shivam Prajapati, Assistant Collector of Vidisha Sushri Archana Kumari, Assistant Collector of Betul Shri Divyanshu Chaudhary, Mandla’s Assistant Collector Shri Arth Jain, Assistant Collector of Dewas Shri T. Prateek Rao and Chhindwara’s Assistant Collector Sushri Vaishali Jain.