Autocracy of corruption has been replaced by meritocracy of Democracy- VP

New Delhi,27th January: “Every walk of life is dotted by exponential growth, commitment and involvement of girls. Our girls are the qualitative premium component part of our youth power”, said the Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
Addressing National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers & artists in the Parliament House, Shri Dhankhar lauded the stellar performance of the girls and female participants in the Republic Day parade.
He also expressed his happiness over the recent provision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislature and termed it a historic step.
Stating that no one can reduce women’s rights today, VP stressed, “accept this guarantee and this guarantee will take the country far ahead.”
Calling youth as foot soldiers and architects of Bharat of 2047, Shri Dhankhar exhorted the young volunteers present to be innovative and focus on research and entrepreneurship and be proud Indians and always keep the nation first.