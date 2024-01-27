Autocracy of corruption has been replaced by meritocracy of Democracy- VP

New Delhi,27th January: “Every walk of life is dotted by exponential growth, commitment and involvement of girls. Our girls are the qualitative premium component part of our youth power”, said the Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today.

Addressing National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers & artists in the Parliament House, Shri Dhankhar lauded the stellar performance of the girls and female participants in the Republic Day parade.

Drawing attention towards the present ecosystem present in the country, the Vice-President said that today corruption and middlemen have been eliminated and youth have immense opportunities to realize their potential. “The autocracy of corruption has been replaced to meritocracy of Democracy”, he underlined.

He also expressed his happiness over the recent provision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislature and termed it a historic step.

Stating that no one can reduce women’s rights today, VP stressed, “accept this guarantee and this guarantee will take the country far ahead.”

Praising the recently announced Padma Awards, Shri Dhankhar said that the people who have been selected for these awards never expected to receive it. “But they were discovered, their talent was recognized, and everyone appreciated it,” he said while referring to them as Gudri ke Lal (Jewels in Rags).

Calling youth as foot soldiers and architects of Bharat of 2047, Shri Dhankhar exhorted the young volunteers present to be innovative and focus on research and entrepreneurship and be proud Indians and always keep the nation first.

Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Ajay Bhatt, MOS Defence, Shri Rajit Punhani, Secretary Rajya Sabha, Mrs. Meeta Rajivlochan, Secretary Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and other dignitaries were also present at the events. After this interaction all NSS volunteers & the artists were given a guided tour of the new Parliament building.