Asia Cup 2023 dates and venues announced after Asian Cricket Council accepts hybrid model

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023. There will be a total of 13 matches with Pakistan hosting four and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining nine matches. Since the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI has ruled out any travel to Pakistan, Team India’s matches will be held in Sri Lanka. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will compete in the ODI tournament starting on the 31st of August.

The final will be held on the 17th of September. According to the Asian Cricket Council, the competition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. India, Pakistan, and Nepal have been placed into one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are part of the other group.

In Pakistan, matches will be held in Lahore while the games to be played in Sri Lanka will be held in Kandy and Pallekele.