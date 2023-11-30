ASI Completes Laser Scanning Of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar’s Outer Walls

Puri: The laser scanning of the outer walls of Ratna Bhandar in Puri Srimandir, started by the technical team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Nov 28, was completed on Thursday, Nov 30.

According to reports, ASI has completed laser scanning at 45 places in 5-degree angles of the northeast, northwest and north sides of the outer side wall of the Ratna Bhandar.

Later today, a meeting was held between the ASI Superintendent and the Chief Administrator of SJTA in the temple office regarding the progress of laser scanning work.

ASI Superintendent Dr D.B. Gadnaik said that the laser scanning of the Ratna Bhandar outer walls has been completed and the data processing and documentation will be done. Later it will be analyzed and steps will be taken to repair the cracks in the structure. Similarly, laser scanning of other small temples (Parswa Devi Debatas) inside the temple will also be done soon.

In this way, information about the complete condition of other small temples can be obtained. In the coming days, this information will play a very important role in the preservation of the temples of Parswa Devi Debatas, said the ASI Superintendent.