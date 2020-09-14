Ashok Leyland expands LCV portfolio with the launch of ‘BADA DOST’

Chennai: Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched the BADA DOST, reinforcing its offering in the LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) range. Through this, the Company increases its addressable domestic LCV market. BADA DOST builds on the strong foundation laid by the DOST brand, which is known for reliability, mileage and comfort. It features customer-centric offerings on technology and driver comfort, while being contemporary and futuristic. Equipped with the latest BS-VI engine, it has two variants, i4 and i3, with a best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,405 kg, respectively. BADA DOST is being launched initially in 7 states and will gradually be available pan-India over the next 3 months and is open for bookings and delivery through both, physical and digital platforms. The ex-showroom prices (Mumbai) is Rs 7.75 Lacs & 7.95 lacs (i3 LS and LX) 7.79 & 7.99 lacs (i4 LS and LX)

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Today marks a milestone for us as we move towards our Vision of being amongst the Top 10 Global CV Makers. The new in-house developed platform is a key part of our long-term LCV strategy aimed at positioning AL as a serious and significant player in the segment. BADA DOST i3 and i4, the first two vehicles being launched on this new platform, along with other current offerings, close the gap in our LCV product portfolio. Our range will now be available in both right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive options, enabling us to look at international markets more aggressively. Plans are also on for introduction of electric versions in due course.”

Mr. Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “LCV segment holds huge potential for us. The recovery of the CV industry is being led by this segment in the current market. With BADA DOST, we will now address an important part of this market which has tremendous promise. LCVs is one of our growth businesses accounting for about 40% of our sales volume in FY20, it continues to grow this year as well. With the new, robust BADA DOST product offering, we are sure to expand our family of customers worldwide who are looking for quality and profitability.”

Mr. Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Our DOST LCVs are some of the most successful vehicles in their respective segments. Since the launch of first DOST in 2011-12, we continued to win market share, despite a lean portfolio. DOST brand with its car-like experience and customer centric approach, has earned customers’ trust. I am confident that BADA DOST is just the right product at the right time, and one which will take the legacy of DOST brand to greater heights. It will be built at our newly installed, state-of-the-art, first fully robotic cubing line at Hosur. Backed by 24×7 service support and best customer experience, this will truly be an example of our Brand Philosophy ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’.”

BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and will have two variants, i3 and i4, at launch. It is equipped with an 80 hp BS6 engine that delivers best-in-class power & mileage, best-in-class payload and best-in-class load body length that helps customer earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter and intra city applications and can negotiate all terrains with ease.

The BADA DOST features a first-in-segment 3-seater walkthrough cabin that offers superior comfort. Featuring a foldable back rest and a collapsible hand-brake, the customer can use it to rest comfortably in between the trips. The ergonomically positioned dash mounted gear shift lever, dual tone dashboard and digital instrument cluster enhance the aesthetics and offer a premium car-like experience to the customer. The vehicle is equipped with power steering and customers also have an option of AC, that makes long trips a more pleasurable experience.

Related

comments