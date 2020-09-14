Vegetable vending zone inaugurated at Jagatsinghpur headquarters

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: A vegetable vending Zone at district headquarters here was inaugurated by chairman Regulated Market Committee [RMC] cum sub collector Dharmendra Mallick on Monday, Chakadola producer group of Biridi, a vegetable growers association accompanying RMC launched this vegetable sales counter providing fresh and good vegetables to local civilians amid soaring prices of vegetables in recent times.

The project aims giving good price to vegetable growers and supplying quality root vegetables local people, said sub collector Mr Mallick during inaugural occasion, meanwhile plan at consideration launching few more vegetable vending zones in town and block headquarters through vegetable growers association, sub collector added. Among others Project director DRDA, RMC secretary, Deputy CEO ORMAS Satyasundar S Paital were present.

