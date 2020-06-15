ASHA & ANM workers to conduct door-to-door surveillance of #COVID19 symptoms in all households of #Odisha from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Door-to-door COVID19 surveillance in Odisha from tomorrow. From June 16 to July 31, ASHA & ANM workers to conduct door-to-door surveillance of COVID19 symptoms in all households in rural areas & slums in urban areas informed NHM Director, Shalini Pandit . Mandatory COVID19 testing for symptomatic persons & contacts of positive cases in Odisha says NHM Director, Shalini Pandit.

Odisha has the least 9.3 % positivity rate. And, 2/3rd COVID19 patients in the state have recovered and been discharged says NHM Director . Test per million people in Odisha as compared to that of India as on June 14,2020.

State Government is giving more importance on COVID-19 testing. Now testing is being conducted in 17 testing labs of 10 districts including Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar. Number of testing has crossed 2 Lakh as on today. Presently, importance has been given not to exclude any person, having symptom or coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cases from being tested.

During COVID-19 crisis District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) team has visited more than 813 Temporary Medical Centres/Camps (TMCs) and counselled 39,123 migrants on anxiety, depression, panic disorder and substance abuse cases. 10 teams have been formed across 3 districts to provide tele-counselling on mental health.

