As on 28th October Coal Production attains 12.81% Growth

Coal production in the country, during current FY (till 28.10.23) has shown a growth of 12.81% compared to same period last year. The percentage of growth of CIL is 11.90%, 7.82% in SCCL andcaptive &commercial mines is 20.94%. Overall supply has shown a growth 11.70% and supply to Power Sector has registered a growth of 7.87% compared to same period last year.

Ministry of Coal has taken proactive steps to increase coal production in those coal companies where there is comparatively better evacuation logistics of Railways (including the commissioned Dedicated Freight Corridors), like ECL, BCCL, CCL& WCL which haveregistered a growth of 18.70%, 17.60%,13.90% and 18.00% respectively.

After unprecedented rainfall during early October in coal producing States, production of coal has picked up momentum during last 15 days. Total production from all sources during the last 15 days only is over 26.40 lakh tonnes per day.

Besides, as on 28.10.2023, total coal stock at the mine end of CIL, SCCL, captive mines and coal supply in transit is 53.23 MT as against 37.40 MT during the corresponding period of last year which is 42.32% higher.

During this period the imported coal consumed for blending was 13.5 MT as against 20.8 MT during corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 35% in imported coal consumed for blending purposes.

The trend of coal stocks at thermal power plant end, which was showing a depletion earlier, is now, during the last 10 days, registering an accretion trend indicating that the supply/receipt of coal at the end of the Thermal Power Plants is more than the consumption. Overall, there is an increase in the stock at Thermal Power End (including Central Gencos, State Gencos, etc).

Generally, coal production and transportation are lower in H1 since first half of the year is predominantly summer followed by monsoon. After monsoon, production and transportation conditions are favourable and in H2 coal supply is higher than the consumption. Therefore, during the second half of the year, there is built up in the coal stock at power plants and at mines pithead.

Ministry of Coal is committed to ensure adequate availability of Coal and is in close coordination with Ministry of Railways & Power.