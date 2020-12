Bhubaneswar :Arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi sent to 14-day judicial custody after rejection of his bail plea by Bhubaneswar SDJM Court. Panigrahi will remain at Jharpada jail.Bhubaneswar SDJM Court rejects bail application of Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi. Counsel appearing for the legislator prays before the court to ensure safeguard of his health as he is suffering from high blood pressure & diabetes

