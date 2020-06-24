Around 5000 people who took part in Gundicha Jatra will be tested for #Covid19; 2500 servitors to undergo 2 rounds of Corona test

Bhubaneswar: Around 5000 people who took part in Gundicha Jatra will be tested for Covid19. As many as 2500 servitors will also undergo 2 rounds of Corona test before chariots take ‘Dakhina Moda’ (turned south) says Puri Srimandir Managing Committee Vice Chairman Suresh Mohapatra.

Only those servitors who test negative for #Covid19 will be allowed to participate in Bahuda Yatra (return journey) of Lord Jagannath. Entire city of Puri will be sanitized, Puri Srimandir Managing Committee Vice Chairman Suresh Mohapatra.

Related

comments