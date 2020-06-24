Around 5000 people who took part in Gundicha Jatra will be tested for #Covid19; 2500 servitors to undergo 2 rounds of Corona test

Bhubaneswar: Around 5000 people who took part in Gundicha Jatra will be tested for Covid19. As many as 2500 servitors will also undergo 2 rounds of Corona test before chariots take ‘Dakhina Moda’ (turned south) says Puri Srimandir Managing Committee Vice Chairman Suresh Mohapatra.
Only those servitors who test negative for #Covid19 will be allowed to participate in Bahuda Yatra (return journey) of Lord Jagannath. Entire city of Puri will be sanitized, Puri Srimandir Managing Committee Vice Chairman Suresh Mohapatra.