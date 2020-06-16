Army confirms that 20 Indian soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley

3
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 14, 2018 shows a general view of the Pangong Lake in Leh district of Union territory of Ladakh bordering India and China. - Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a clash on the Chinese border, the Indian army said on June 16, 2020 following weeks of rising tensions and the deployment of thousands of extra troops from both sides. "A violent face-off took place yesterday (June 15, 2020) night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman said in a statement. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

New Delhi: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley stand-off confirms Indian Army in a statement.

Indian & Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location says Indian Army Statement.

And exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation says Indian Army Statement.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR