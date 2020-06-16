Army confirms that 20 Indian soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley

New Delhi: 20 Indian soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley stand-off confirms Indian Army in a statement.

Indian & Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location says Indian Army Statement.

And exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation says Indian Army Statement.

