At the passing out parade of the 146th course at the National Defence Academy in Pune’s Khadakwasla, Army Chief General Manoj Pande praised the cadets, saying, “It shall remain proudly etched in your heart and soul.” He commended the parade commander and cadets for their immaculate turnout and excellent drill, and highlighted the female cadets as epitomizing Nari Shakti and the commitment to an inclusive armed forces.