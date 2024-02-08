Armed Forces’ Nari Shakti on a global stage: Sqn Ldr Bhawana Kanth, Col Ponung Doming & Lt Cdr Annu Prakash share their remarkable journeys at World Defence Show 2024 in Riyadh

NewDelhi,8th February: The World Defence Show (WDS) 2024, currently being held in Riyadh, witnessed Tri-Service women representation, a testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s vision of leveraging Nari Shakti across domains. Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, Colonel Ponung Doming and Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash represented the Armed Forces in the various seminars of the WDS 2024 especially in the International Women in Defence themed events.

On February 07, 2024, Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth, a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force, took centre stage as a panellist at the seminar titled ‘International Women in Defence – Investing in an Inclusive Future’, hosted by Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud. The Squadron Leader shared her inspiring journey of breaking barriers and soaring through the skies, thus becoming a part of the revered fighter pilot club in India. Her insights on leadership, resilience and the evolving role of women in modern warfare resonated with the diverse audience, who were impressed to know about her journey. She is the first woman fighter pilot to take part in the Republic Day Parade (2021). She also participated in the Republic Day 2024 Flypast.

Colonel Ponung Doming from the Indian Army is the first woman officer to command the world’s highest Border Task Force located above 15,000 feet in the Northern sector with multiple firsts to her credit in over 20 years of service. She has been at the forefront of many challenging assignments being an Engineering officer.

Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash of the Indian Navy brought her expertise in maritime security and operations to the forefront. Her participation underscored the crucial role women play in safeguarding India’s vast coastline and ensuring regional stability. Her presence at the event helped in fostering stronger ties and collaboration between India and other nations in the maritime domain.

The participation of these three exceptional women officers at the WDS 2024 served as a testament to the growing role of Indian women in the defence landscape. The trio will deliver an inspirational talk about their remarkable journey at International Indian School, Riyadh on February 08, 2024 to about 600 school children from various schools. The event will serve as a platform in showcasing the diverse talents and leadership skills of Indian women in uniform, inspiring future generations to follow their dreams and cover new grounds.

The WDS 2024, which commenced on February 04, 2024, will culminate on February 08, 2024. Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt visited Riyadh as head of the Indian delegation for the show.