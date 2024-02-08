India’s commitment to sustainable development evident not only in words but in action – Vice-President

New Delhi,8th February: The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need for global leadership to drive the mainstreaming of environmental protection and climate justice at all levels, embedding these principles in the very fabric of our societies. Listing out India’s initiatives initiatives that balance economic growth with ecological preservation, he said that “India serves as a beacon of inspiration for nations around the world.”

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit 2024, at TERI in New Delhi today Shri Dhankhar said that in an interconnected world, “we must recognize that the challenges we face – know no borders.” The impact of our actions reverberates across nations, affecting the most vulnerable communities and ecosystems, he stressed while calling for formulation and adoption of people and nature-centric approaches.

Noting that one of the cornerstones of sustainable development is the transition to clean and renewable energy sources, VP highlighted that our commitment to renewable energy not only mitigates the impacts of climate change but also opens avenues for economic growth, job creation, and technological innovation. “India’s commitment is evident not only in words but in action, with the implementation of policies that reflect a dedication to the principles we advocate,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the looming threat of climate change, the Vice-President further emphasised that our economic progress must be harmonized with a commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that we leave a legacy that our future generations can inherit with pride. The challenges we face are daunting, but they are not insurmountable, he said while underlining that by joining forces, embracing innovation, and fostering international cooperation, we can pave the way for a sustainable and secure future for all.

Addressing the summit Union Minister for Environment ,Forest and Climate Change and Employment and Labour Shri Bhupender Yadav said under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s leadership, India is shifting towards renewable energy sources at a fast pace. He said between 2017 and 2023, India has added around 100 GW of installed electric capacity, of which around 80% is from non-fossil-fuel based resources. Shri Yadav said as a nation that upholds climate justice, India believes access to energy is a right for all citizens and therefore energy must be affordable. At the same time, energy must be clean.

Shri Yadav said the deliberations that take place at this Summit continue to be essential in determining the paths for our sustainable future.He said we must come together in our shared commitment to promote sustainability and equity in a society plagued by catastrophic concerns of global warming and threats to global peace.

The Union Minister said India is one of the nations that has revised its NDCs upwards indicating deep commitment to enhanced climate action and further submitted our Long Term Low Emission Development Strategy at COP 27 in Egypt.He said that we have met two of our 2015 climate goals:

I – Reduction in the emission intensity of GDP by 33% between 2005 and 2019 which is achieved 11 years ahead of schedule; and

II – India has achieved 44% of electric installed capacity through non fossil fuel sources, nine years prior to the target for 2030.

Shri Yadav said we need to work together to protect our planet from the triple planetary challenges of pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. There is a dire need to address unsustainable consumption and production. He said it is imperative that industrial development be directed towards sustainable production and serve as a catalyst for more sustainable consumption.

Shri Yadav said Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has outlined a one-word mantra, “Lifestyle for Environment” which is at the core of India’s goal for a safe planet. He said in 2021 at COP26, Prime Minister Modi introduced Mission LiFE, and under Indian Presidency of G20, the call for sustainable lifestyles found its place in important deliberations.

The Union Minister said we saw the historic adoption of the Green Development Pact by the G20 nations as part of the New Delhi Declaration. He said the government’s recent financial policy statement has once again strengthened India’s vision for ‘Green Growth’ across multiple sectors, with the underlying thought being that all future growth in the country must essentially be green.

H.E. Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister, Guyana, Shri Nitin Desai, Chairman, The Energy and Resources Institute, Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, Dr. Shailly Kedia, Curator, World Sustainable development Summit, and other dignitaries attended the event.