National

Area under cultivation of millets in 2021-22 is 15.48 million hectares, in 2013-14 it was 12.29 million hectares

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that, the details of millet production in terms of annual production and area under cultivation, State- wise, since 2014 are at Annexure-I-VI.

The area under cultivation of millets has ranged from 12.29 to 15.48 million hectares from 2013-14 to 2021-22.

To promote the consumption of millets/coarse grains, distribution period of these commodities has been enhanced to 6-10 months from earlier period 3 months.   Further provisions of inter-state transportation and advance subsidy have been incorporated in the guidelines.

State Governments are also being requested repeatedly through written communications and in various meetings convened with them to procure millets and distribute under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Other Welfare Scheme (OWS).

For promoting millets, following steps taken by Government:

  1. Millet Awareness Quizzes/Competition and Conferences are being conducted by Food Corporation of India and Central Warehousing Corporation of Department of Food and Public Distribution.
  2. The Year 2023 is being celebrated as International Year of Millets-2023 for promotion of millets.
  3. Millets has been termed as ‘Nutri-cereals’ owing to their health benefits.
  4. All the offices/Central Public Sector Enterprises of Department of Food and Public Distribution have been directed to introduce and promote millets in their canteens.

Government of India fixes Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for twenty-two (22) mandated crops based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) after considering the views of concerned State Governments and Central Ministries/Departments. The millets such as Ragi, Jowar and Bajra are covered under Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Government makes allocation of coarse grains (millets) under Public Distribution System (PDS) and Other Welfare Schemes (OWSs) including Wheat Based Nutrition Programme (WBNP) and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Schemes based on the requirement projected by the State Govts., Ministry of Women and Child Development and Department of School Education & Literacy subject to the availability of coarse grains (millets).

 
 

Estimates of Area and Production of Jowar

  
 
State/ UT Area (‘000 Hectares)      Production (‘000 Tonnes)  
2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21  
Andhra Pradesh 117.94 142.00 174.00 97.00 140.00 156.00 155.00 120.00 265.98 286.20 357.00 198.00 300.48 230.09 389.11 411.39  
Bihar              1.23 1.45 1.61 1.80 1.36 0.72 0.63 1.23 1.31 1.55 1.71 1.91 1.45 0.76 0.67 1.31  
Chhattisgarh 5.70 5.10 5.10 4.50 3.59 3.47 2.90 2.06 3.60 4.40 4.20 5.40 5.32 3.42 4.07 2.73  
Gujarat 128.00 145.00 103.00 106.00 91.00 75.50 48.92 41.07 175.00 195.70 138.00 150.00 125.04 96.47 67.16 57.43  
Haryana 72.00 50.00 53.00 62.00 48.00 40.30 29.90 31.28 40.00 26.00 28.00 33.00 24.91 21.28 15.79 16.42  
Himachal Pradesh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01  
Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00  
Jharkhand  0.50 0.54 2.07 3.95 3.33 2.05 1.80 1.87 0.28 0.29 1.23 2.74 2.21 1.40 1.35 1.23  
Karnataka 1139.00 1047.00 1104.00 948.00 1088.00 943.35 826.60 750.00 1317.00 1174.00 954.96 846.00 1140.33 891.69 986.98 903.53  
Kerala 0.15 0.17 0.18 0.14 0.17 0.21 0.29 0.23 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.24 0.20  
Madhya Pradesh 254.70 220.00 205.00 220.00 270.00 75.00 108.00 112.00 373.30 377.00 400.00 378.62 570.12 164.18 165.13 217.00  
Maharashtra 2862.00 3288.00 3218.00 3050.70 2231.30 1631.60 2290.58 2078.90 2266.78 2109.00 1352.26 2170.38 1606.69 872.48 1807.51 1746.61  
Nagaland 0.23 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.27 0.27  
Odisha   7.46 6.69 6.21 5.47 5.62 7.19 5.81 5.50 4.66 4.19 3.89 3.44 3.55 4.56 3.68 3.47  
Punjab 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
Rajasthan 579.62 660.97 631.17 579.31 516.04 564.40 642.84 559.69 356.67 504.50 344.27 349.54 300.85 469.57 455.77 589.91  
Tamil Nadu   347.13 347.52 339.16 268.39 385.64 385.85 450.00 405.42 449.57 512.60 467.99 153.87 430.59 464.48 520.07 427.22  
Telangana 109.06 79.00 76.00 90.00 67.00 56.00 88.00 91.00 111.02 83.00 76.00 88.00 73.02 67.30 123.86 155.69  
Tripura 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.68 0.86 0.96 0.88 0.19 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.55 0.70 0.77 0.72 0.16  
Uttar Pradesh 165.00 164.00 155.00 183.00 169.00 147.00 168.00 174.00 173.00 163.00 105.00 183.00 214.63 183.31 226.63 274.57  
West Bengal 0.03 0.00 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.18 0.19 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.10 0.10  
D & N Haveli  0.45 0.47 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.36 0.37 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.15 0.01 0.00  
Delhi  3.24 3.24 3.24 3.19 3.16 3.16 3.15 2.95 2.95 3.13 3.11 3.07 3.03 3.04 3.00 2.81  
Puducherry 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
All India                             5793.44 6161.39 6077.03 5624.42 5024.45 4093.29 4823.76 4377.87 5541.81 5445.30 4238.02 4567.90 4803.38 3475.41 4772.11 4812.07  

 

 

 

  Estimates of Area and Production of Bajra  
State/ UT Area (‘000 Hectares)      Production (‘000 Tonnes)  
2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Andhra Pradesh 38.76 28.00 36.00 42.00 48.00 22.00 25.00 31.00 68.24 38.00 65.00 72.00 92.50 22.68 58.20 70.71
Bihar 2.64 3.29 4.10 3.56 4.38 3.11 3.16 4.22 3.00 3.73 4.64 4.05 4.97 3.53 3.58 4.78
Chhattisgarh 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.02
Gujarat 694.00 460.00 393.00 431.00 397.00 391.58 435.25 460.26 1209.64 771.40 787.75 931.00 964.71 892.80 913.15 1008.89
Haryana 404.00 383.00 370.00 478.00 450.00 424.70 492.80 569.20 831.00 670.00 652.00 964.00 720.90 878.28 1019.11 1350.14
Himachal Pradesh 0.77 0.67 0.08 0.71 0.08 0.09 0.11 0.52 0.42 0.36 0.05 0.36 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.29
Jammu & Kashmir 14.11 15.80 9.08 13.87 12.62 24.36 9.78 13.14 8.39 9.39 5.36 8.21 7.44 13.59 5.82 6.47
Jharkhand 0.17 0.24 0.22 0.33 0.61 0.13 0.29 0.13 0.09 0.12 0.11 0.22 0.35 0.08 0.20 0.08
Karnataka 280.00 234.00 166.00 242.00 231.00 184.30 322.00 222.00 331.00 248.00 145.22 255.00 286.69 176.38 367.08 275.50
Madhya Pradesh 189.60 225.00 267.00 280.00 310.00 327.00 295.89 327.00 379.80 445.00 618.00 680.61 755.00 628.17 656.58 737.71
Maharashtra 762.00 865.00 801.00 837.10 788.00 609.60 672.78 687.50 788.00 538.00 333.00 799.80 669.01 332.23 511.99 656.56
Nagaland 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.69 0.70 0.71 0.71 0.71 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.71 0.72 0.72 0.72
Odisha  3.03 2.35 2.11 1.84 1.76 2.16 1.87 1.27 1.85 1.44 1.29 1.13 1.09 1.34 1.16 0.79
Punjab 0.80 0.00 0.00 1.20 1.00 1.10 0.50 0.40 0.80 0.00 0.00 0.70 0.60 0.72 0.32 0.26
Rajasthan 4434.56 4076.91 4044.59 4150.31 4236.29 4180.20 4287.17 4348.40 3627.47 4456.12 3527.29 4154.97 3753.35 3808.16 4685.88 4561.47
Tamil Nadu 54.41 57.70 51.61 49.67 63.03 46.88 67.49 67.41 117.43 177.57 141.75 102.26 143.52 118.00 185.13 158.89
Telangana 10.24 11.00 6.00 17.00 9.00 8.00 9.00 10.00 10.01 11.00 5.00 15.00 9.51 3.98 10.42 9.30
Uttar Pradesh 919.00 952.00 975.00 907.00 925.00 877.00 917.00 907.00 1868.00 1808.00 1775.00 1736.00 1794.50 1779.43 1939.46 2014.45
West Bengal 0.14 0.16 0.17 0.17 0.20 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.03
Puducherry 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.06 0.03
Delhi 1.52 1.52 1.52 1.50 1.48 1.48 1.48 1.33 3.82 3.24 3.82 3.28 3.26 3.25 3.24 5.34
Daman & Diu 0.28 0.51 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.50 0.33 0.50 0.39 2.00 0.59 0.48 0.58 0.65 0.37 0.75
All India 7810.72 7317.95 7128.61 7458.50 7480.60 7105.03 7542.68 7652.10 9250.09 9184.22 8066.63 9729.86 9208.85 8664.13 10362.60 10863.17

*****

 

Estimates of Area and Production of Ragi
State/ UT Area (‘000 Hectares)      Production (‘000 Tonnes)
2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Andhra Pradesh 41.90 33.00 32.00 32.00 35.00 32.00 34.00 33.00 43.03 34.00 34.00 35.00 44.70 43.14 44.88 39.50
Bihar 7.03 6.68 6.93 4.78 4.21 2.88 2.76 2.77 7.14 9.84 9.89 3.46 4.19 3.09 2.19 2.58
Chhattisgarh 6.00 6.70 6.90 6.30 4.83 7.70 5.73 5.48 1.60 1.80 1.30 1.50 1.21 1.65 1.45 1.65
Goa 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gujarat 14.00 20.00 19.00 19.00 12.00 11.99 11.61 10.47 14.00 16.00 15.00 27.00 10.75 9.64 10.01 12.62
Himachal Pradesh  2.00 1.94 1.88 2.23 1.82 1.72 1.76 0.58 1.97 1.91 1.93 2.12 1.92 1.82 2.06 0.49
Jammu & Kashmir 8.73 8.77 0.00 8.30 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.86 4.15 0.00 3.60 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Jharkhand 11.87 13.91 14.33 22.69 19.01 14.03 14.58 18.77 8.71 11.65 9.24 20.03 18.48 11.29 12.76 16.40
Karnataka 671.00 708.00 705.00 598.00 778.00 527.25 641.00 785.00 1180.29 1298.00 1188.00 858.97 1286.03 677.52 1164.06 1369.83
Kerala 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.03 0.09 0.22 0.21 0.23 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.04 0.11 0.27 0.26 0.33
Madhya Pradesh 0.40 11.00 1.00 2.60 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20 3.00 1.00 0.90 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Maharashtra 126.00 112.00 92.00 92.70 93.00 80.30 82.22 81.60 142.00 119.00 93.00 111.10 106.49 93.48 87.24 93.92
Nagaland 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.33 0.34 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.34 0.34 0.34
Odisha 56.63 51.48 45.69 46.97 42.59 36.66 35.89 41.31 45.84 38.02 28.33 33.13 32.67 25.30 26.24 32.88
Sikkim  3.63 3.69 2.85 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.49 3.55 2.97 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tamil Nadu 118.70 104.43 89.99 61.36 86.51 78.60 84.54 82.92 362.34 349.63 271.15 114.43 321.30 256.00 274.50 288.64
Telangana 2.02 2.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.00 1.00 2.97 2.00 1.00 1.00 1.14 0.98 3.16 1.34
Uttarakhand 112.15 112.84 107.43 107.00 103.00 92.00 84.00 89.00 153.90 155.73 150.57 160.00 140.80 109.85 120.12 129.85
West Bengal 10.11 10.13 11.00 9.92 12.00 3.27 2.85 6.03 11.07 11.09 12.50 10.99 13.56 2.93 4.17 6.47
D & N Haveli  1.01 1.03 0.85 0.86 0.85 0.92 0.90 0.85 1.04 1.06 1.62 1.46 1.45 1.32 1.49 1.40
Puducherry 0.04 0.04 0.00 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.06 0.05 0.08 0.09 0.00 0.07 0.13 0.10 0.14 0.11
All India 1193.64 1208.06 1138.25 1016.11 1194.29 890.94 1004.46 1159.40 1982.94 2060.91 1821.89 1385.11 1985.24 1238.70 1755.06 1998.36

 

State/ UT Area (‘000 Hectares)      Production (‘000 Tonnes)
2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Andhra Pradesh 28.00 20.00 51.00 31.00 21.00 13.00 22.00 22.00 22.00 14.00 49.00 24.00 16.00 6.00 22.00 19.01
Arunachal Pradesh 22.70 26.00 27.50 5.28 26.77 26.78 26.76 26.82 23.83 27.00 27.56 27.03 27.30 27.39 27.43 27.62
Assam 5.44 5.34 6.60 4.75 5.23 5.21 5.21 4.97 3.34 3.22 4.45 2.93 3.06 3.06 3.23 3.26
Bihar 2.77 2.61 1.77 3.20 4.40 9.32 2.05 2.17 2.09 1.98 1.34 3.10 3.31 7.00 1.55 1.64
Chhattisgarh 112.80 119.00 94.80 89.20 89.47 86.25 63.37 84.62 25.10 27.60 15.00 25.40 21.13 28.61 19.04 21.83
Goa 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gujarat 38.00 31.00 18.00 22.00 13.00 1.30 0.29 8.46 41.00 30.80 20.00 28.00 15.73 1.24 0.16 13.04
Himachal Pradesh  4.64 4.43 4.18 4.91 4.10 5.01 5.21 2.41 3.18 3.03 3.05 3.83 3.31 4.06 4.64 2.34
Jammu & Kashmir  5.10 5.55 5.89 9.10 6.19 4.99 7.92 8.11 2.41 2.00 2.32 3.76 3.08 1.70 0.00 2.14
Jharkhand   0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Karnataka 24.00 23.00 28.00 21.00 34.00 18.81 49.00 26.00 13.00 12.00 10.00 7.00 26.01 16.59 37.49 20.23
Kerala 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.04
Madhya Pradesh 227.70 123.00 180.00 184.00 148.00 89.00 84.00 78.00 114.53 72.00 73.26 113.02 144.00 59.00 74.00 69.42
Maharashtra 57.00 81.00 76.00 83.70 42.00 46.60 40.98 37.00 29.00 36.90 31.00 44.73 20.83 21.12 21.97 16.72
Meghalaya 2.81 2.88 2.91 2.94 2.92 2.90 2.89 2.89 2.45 2.65 2.76 2.81 2.78 2.74 2.72 2.72
Nagaland 8.67 8.68 8.74 10.03 10.52 8.82 8.83 8.83 9.75 9.74 9.81 11.13 11.70 9.97 9.98 9.98
Odisha 19.32 20.78 25.35 27.41 29.18 32.78 32.87 35.25 9.70 10.45 12.70 13.84 14.94 16.98 16.99 18.01
Punjab 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Rajasthan 13.65 13.85 13.91 14.67 10.48 10.42 10.12 6.50 4.51 5.24 6.70 10.19 7.34 10.60 5.24 4.29
Sikkim  2.96 2.96 3.57 6.65 2.47 2.11 2.28 2.05 2.97 2.97 3.50 6.71 2.55 2.18 2.37 2.13
Tamil Nadu 32.42 27.65 31.28 23.55 25.26 22.25 25.85 24.47 35.18 34.92 36.40 21.22 31.28 34.99 37.34 30.51
Telangana 0.00 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.71 0.00
Tripura 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.35 0.49 0.58 0.46 1.62 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.28 0.39 0.47 0.38 1.30
Uttar Pradesh 8.00 7.00 8.00 9.00 9.00 6.00 8.00 12.00 6.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.85 4.53 5.82 9.18
Uttarakhand 64.50 62.99 59.02 63.00 59.00 56.00 53.00 49.00 78.10 82.55 74.32 85.00 76.00 69.89 70.97 71.00
West Bengal 1.55 1.62 2.27 2.35 2.70 5.42 6.10 0.76 1.51 1.60 1.66 1.94 2.20 4.61 5.54 0.38
D & N Haveli 0.23 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.00
Puducherry 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.19 0.15 0.22 0.15
All India                             682.30 589.59 649.90 619.11 546.27 453.75 458.35 444.05 429.91 385.87 390.92 441.94 438.99 333.00 370.81 346.95
  Agricultural Statistics Division  
  Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare  
  New Delhi  
   State-wise Final Estimates of Area of Millets during 2021-22  
  Area : (‘000 Hectares)  
  State Jowar Bajra Ragi Small Millets  
   
   
  Andhra Pradesh 77.00 31.00 30.00 14.00  
  Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.12  
  Assam 0.00     4.82  
  Bihar 1.44 2.89 2.45 1.70  
  Chhattisgarh 1.09 0.06 3.38 52.35  
  Goa 0.00     0.00  
  Gujarat 42.76 446.21 10.00 11.51  
  Haryana 23.39 483.10      
  Himachal Pradesh 0.01 0.57 1.13 1.67  
  Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 8.70 0.00 2.12  
  Jharkhand 1.56 0.14 19.03    
  Karnataka 615.00 148.00 846.00 29.00  
  Kerala 0.19   0.17 0.03  
  Madhya Pradesh 123.00 343.00 0.00 89.00  
  Maharashtra 1648.66 666.72 81.26 60.26  
  Manipur 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
  Meghalaya 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.92  
  Mizoram 0.00        
  Nagaland 0.27 0.65 0.34 7.41  
  Odisha 6.14 1.56 54.98 38.37  
  Punjab 0.00 1.20      
  Rajasthan 619.98 3736.10   6.70  
  Sikkim 0.00 0.00 2.04 0.00  
  Tamilnadu 397.23 59.96 74.44 22.98  
  Telengana 69.00 4.00 1.00 0.00  
  Tripura 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.64  
  Uttar Pradesh 171.00 905.00   7.00  
  Uttarakhand 0.00   86.00 47.00  
  West Bengal 0.19 0.07 5.33 1.29  
  Andman & Nicobar Island 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
  Chandigarh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
  Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.00   0.85 0.00  
  Daman & Diu 0.00 0.50 0.00 0.00  
  UT of Ladakh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
  Lakshadweep 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00  
  NCT Delhi 2.89 1.37 0.00 0.00  
  Puducherry 0.00 0.01 0.05 0.02  
  All-India 3800.81 6840.80 1218.43 428.92  
 

*****

Agricultural Statistics Division
Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
New Delhi
State-wise Final Estimates of Production of Millets during 2021-22
Production : (‘000 Tonnes)
State Jowar Bajra Ragi Small Millets
Andhra Pradesh 259.61 55.40 31.14 13.01
Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.01
Assam 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.20
Bihar 1.54 3.29 2.39 1.28
Chhattisgarh 0.91 0.03 1.01 26.23
Goa 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gujarat 57.55 1089.64 9.00 22.88
Haryana 12.33 1119.83 0.00 0.00
Himachal Pradesh 0.01 0.29 1.06 1.14
Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 5.17 0.00 0.86
Jharkhand 1.28 0.09 16.70 0.00
Karnataka 731.48 171.38 1126.87 23.87
Kerala 0.28 0.00 0.28 0.04
Madhya Pradesh 236.04 868.82 0.00 76.54
Maharashtra 1558.00 618.72 102.63 26.03
Manipur 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Meghalaya 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.81
Mizoram 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Nagaland 0.25 0.49 0.22 7.26
Odisha 3.86 0.96 43.65 19.61
Punjab 0.00 0.76 0.00 0.00
Rajasthan 535.66 3739.84 0.00 4.24
Sikkim 0.00 0.00 2.13 0.00
Tamilnadu 362.04 146.12 227.49 29.83
Telengana 117.07 4.04 1.65 0.00
Tripura 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.33
Uttar Pradesh 269.84 1951.18 0.00 4.63
Uttarakhand 0.00 0.00 127.11 73.27
West Bengal 0.10 0.03 6.26 1.35
Andman & Nicorbar Island 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Chandigarh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.00 0.00 1.41 0.00
Daman & Diu 0.00 0.76 0.00 0.00
UT of Ladakh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Lakshadweep 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
NCT Delhi 2.75 3.75 0.00 0.00
Puducherry 0.01 0.04 0.11 0.02
All India 4150.57 9780.63 1701.12 367.44
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.