5 e-auctions conducted in which 28.84 LMT wheat sold in the OMSS(D), 2023 to private buyer by Food Corporation of India

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that, the Government of India on 26.01.2023 has decided to release 30 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) of wheat from Food Corporation of India (FCI) stock through Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) [OMSS(D)], 2023. Out of 30 LMT, 25 LMT be offered through the e-auction route to traders, flour mills, etc as per the usual process followed by FCI.

Further, Government of India on 21.02.2023 has decided that FCI may offload additional quantity of 20 LMT of wheat in open market under OMSS(D) policy, 2023 for sale through E-auction to flour mills/private traders/bulk buyers/manufactures of wheat products.

As on 10.03.2023, 5 e-auctions have been conducted wherein total of 28.84 LMT wheat has been sold in the OMSS(D), 2023 to private buyer by Food Corporation of India.