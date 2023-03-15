BIS has granted 1097 licences to domestic toy manufacturing units of which 1061 licences (96.7%) granted to MSMEs

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that, BIS has formulated the following Indian Standards on sports goods which are under consideration for issue of Quality Control Orders (QCOs)

All of the above Indian Standards have been revised recently in 2022. At present, these products are under voluntary BIS Certification. There are neither any licences in operation for any of the above products nor any application pending with BIS as on date.

BIS has taken several steps to facilitate domestic manufacturers especially MSMEs. BIS has granted 1097 licences to domestic toy manufacturing units so far out of which 1061 licences (96.7%) have been granted to MSMEs. BIS has given concessions in marking fees to micro units, startups and women entrepreneurs.

At the toy industry’s request, BIS had decided to allow grant of licence to micro scale units manufacturing toys, without insisting on them establishing in-house testing facility for a period of one year. Based on industry representation seeking more time citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, this relaxation has been extended up to a period of 3 years.

The Safety of Toys is under compulsory BIS certification from 1st Jan 2021 as per the Toys( Quality Control ) order 2020 issued by the Department of Promotion of Industry and the Internal Trade( DPIIT). Further, DPIIT, vide the Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020 has exempted the toys manufactured and sold by artisans registered with Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), and toys sold by Registered proprietor and Authorized user of a product registered as Geographical Indication by the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM), from the QCO.

Under the BIS Product Certification scheme i.e. Scheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, Licence is granted only to manufacturing units to use the Standard Mark (ISI mark) on the product as per the relevant Indian Standards. BIS does not grant licences to retailers.