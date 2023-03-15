National

92.77 LMT of fortified rice lifted in Phase II under TPDS for Aspirational and High Burden Districts : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that, in order to achieve uniform nutritional impact among the targeted population, the Government of India has approved the supply of fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and in Other Welfare Schemes of Government of India in all States and Union Territories (UTs) by the year 2024 in a phased manner. The implementation plan of the initiative throughout the country in a phased manner is envisaged below:

  1. Phase-I: Covering ICDS and PM-POSHAN in all over India by March, 2022
  2. Phase-II: Phase I above plus TPDS and OWS in all Aspirational and High Burden Districts on stunting (total 291 districts) by March 2023.
  3. Phase-III: Phase II above plus covering the remaining districts of the country by March, 2024

In the Phase-I, nearly 17.51 LMT of fortified rice have been lifted by States/UTs for distribution under ICDS  and  PM POSHAN.  Phase II is under implementation   and   upto February, 2023, 92.77 LMT of fortified rice has been lifted   under  TPDS for Aspirational and High Burden Districts.  Also, nearly 27.46 LMT of fortified rice have been lifted by States/UTs   for ICDS  and  PM-POSHAN.

