Archive Gallery Inaugurated at Prananath Autonomous College Khordha

Bhubaneswar : Prananath Autonomous College organized the inaugural ceremony of it’s Archive Gallery on Saturday. The event was graced by Mo College Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak as Chief Guest. The college’s rare collection of Pothi writeups, antique pieces, weight materials, rare ornaments of the tribals, Hanuman coin, old brass idols of gods & goddesses are in the archives which will educate the students of this prestigious institution.

Hon’ble MLA Khordha and Alumni Association President, Shri Jyotirindra Nath Mitra presided over the meeting while Major Khirod Prasad Mohanty Former Vice Chancellor of North Odisha University was the Guest of Honour for the function.

Addressing the august audience, Mo College Abhijan Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak said “Prananath Autonomous College is one of the most reputed education hub of the State. The college has produced many shining personalities and it’s a pleasure to inaugurate this international standard Archive Gallery. The Archive gallery will educate students about our ancestral lifestyle, economy and social status. What really surprises me is the complete Copper Pothi which is part of the archives here”

In his address, Hon’ble MLA Khordha and Alumni Association President, Shri Jyotirindra Nath Mitra explained that the institution has all the makings of a University.

Mo College Coordinator Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra presented two cheques worth Rs 3,23,500 and Rs10,000 to the Mo College Abhijan Chairperson Shri Akash Dasnayak. The contribution will be utilized to establish a separate administrative building near the Principal’s office.

On the occasion, Alumni Shri Sanjay Patnaik contributed Rs 50,000 to the Alumni Association.

Shri Akash Dasnayak honoured the outgoing Principal Dr. Ranjita Sethi with a token of appreciation, a memento and a citation on her superannuation.