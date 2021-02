Bhubaneswar: Another 73 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 20.02.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334053.

20 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

9 from Puri

7 from Anugul

7 from Sambalpur

4 from Bargarh

4 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Baleswar

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Khordha

2 from Nuapada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda