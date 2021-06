Another 5579 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 5579 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 16.06.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 817359.

595 from Khordha

563 from Jajapur

454 from Cuttack

331 from Baleswar

272 from Sundargarh

262 from Nabarangpur

260 from Boudh

252 from Mayurbhanj

240 from Jagatsinghpur

239 from Puri

223 from Bhadrak

218 from Kendrapara

187 from Keonjhar

161 from Bargarh

153 from Anugul

136 from Dhenkanal

131 from Koraput

100 from Rayagada

91 from Sambalpur

87 from Kandhamal

77 from Bolangir

76 from Kalahandi

73 from Malkangiri

70 from Nayagarh

65 from Sonepur

40 from Ganjam

40 from Jharsuguda

36 from Gajapati

22 from Deogarh

22 from Nuapada

103 from State Pool