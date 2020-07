Bhubaneswar: Another 229 COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 4.7.2020. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 5934.

91 from Ganjam

29-Khurda

26-Gajapati

15-Jharsuguda

12-Bolangir

11 each-Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj

8-Jajpur

6-Kendrapara

5-Keonjhar

4 each-Cuttack, Sundergarh

3 each-Bhadrak, Nayagarh

1-Baragarh

Related

comments