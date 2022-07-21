Annual passenger traffic increased from 2.6 lakh to 33 lakh in five years under UDAN Scheme

New Delhi : The Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) on 21-10-2016 to enhance regional air connectivity from unserved and underserved airports in the country by making air travel affordable to the masses. So far, 425 UDAN routes have been operationalized across the country, connecting 68 UDAN airports including 2 water aerodromes & 8 heliports.

Year wise details of air passengers, who have availed the benefit of the UDAN scheme since its inception are given below:

1. 2017-18- 2,63,166

2. 2018-19- 12,40,896

3. 2019-20- 29,91,337

4. 2020-21- 14,98,066

5. 2021-22- 32,99,860

Government has approved the “Revival of unserved and underserved airports” scheme at the total cost of Rs.4500 crore for the revival and development of unserved and underserved airports of State Government, Airports Authority of India(AAI), Civil Enclaves, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), Helipads and Water Aerodromes. The expenditure incurred upto 30.06.2022 under this scheme is Rs. 2610 crore.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.