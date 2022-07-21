Both Houses of Parliament witness frequent disruptions following Opposition uproar on different issues

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament witnessed frequent disruptions following Opposition uproar on different issues, including price rise and ED summoning Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Opposition parties continued to disrupt the proceedings of the Lok Sabha over price rise, inflation, GST hike on essential commodities and ED summons to Congress President. The Congress members were sloganeering against ED summons to their party President while other members of Opposition parties raised slogans against price rise and GST increase over essential products.

When the house met for the day, Opposition members trooped to the well displaying placards. Amidst din, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour. The agitating members did not heed to the repeated requests of the Speaker to go back to their seats and allow the proceedings to take place. As pandemonium continued, the Chair adjourned the house till 11.30 A.M.

Amidst pandemonium, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi made it clear that the government is ready to discuss prise rise as wanted by the opposition members, when the Business Advisory Committee decides. Mr Joshi wondered, if the Congress President is above law.

The Rajya Sabha today continued to witness protests by the Opposition parties over the issue of price rise, GST hike on essential items and MSP. When the house met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, members from AAP, DMK, Left and others trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government over the issues. Amid din, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the Question Hour while repeatedly urging the agitating members to go back to their seats. Amid pandemonium, he adjourned the house for ten minutes till 12:35 P.M. When the house met after the adjournment, the Opposition continued with their protest.

Earlier in the morning, when the house met for the day, it was adjourned till 12 noon following protest by the Congress over questioning of party President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. Party MPs trooped into the well displaying placards. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu warned them that he will have to name the agitating members. But, the MPs continued their protest. Prior to that, Nominated member Veerendra Heggade was administered oath by the Chairman.