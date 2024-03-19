Amrutanjan Healthcare strengthens focus on Health with Electro+, launches Low Sugar variant and ropes in Ruturaj Gaikwad as Brand Ambassador

National, 18 March 2024: Amrutanjan Healthcare, a renowned name in the healthcare and wellness industry, is proud to introduce the latest addition to its product line up – the low sugar variant of Electro+, an electrolyte drink designed to replenish energy levels and combat dehydration and fatigue. In conjunction with this launch, Amrutanjan also announces Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad as the brand ambassador for Electro+.

Electro+ has been formulated to provide effective cell-level hydration and replenishment of electrolytes, essential for restoring energy and combating exhaustion. With the introduction of a low sugar variant, Electro+ continues to prioritize health-conscious consumers, offering a refreshing beverage option with no added sugar.

The unveiling of the low sugar variant of Electro+ coincides with Amrutanjan’s partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, an emerging star in Indian cricket. Ruturaj’s dedication to his sport and commitment to maintaining peak performance align perfectly with Electro+’s core values of promoting health and vitality. As the brand ambassador, Ruturaj Gaikwad will play a pivotal role in showcasing the benefits of Electro+ and encouraging consumers to prioritize hydration and electrolyte balance for overall well-being.

The brand’s new TVC showcases the importance of Electro+ in combating dehydration and tiredness and staying hydrated during intense physical activity. The commercial features Ruturaj Gaikwad in action on the cricket field, visibly fatigued and in need of revitalization during a drinks break. His need for more than just an ordinary drink, highlights the efficacy of Electro+ in replenishing energy levels and rehydrating at the cellular level. The video emphasizes the importance of Electro+ in combating exhaustion and restoring vitality, making it an essential companion for individuals leading active lifestyles.

Mr S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the low sugar variant of Electro+ and the collaboration with Ruturaj Gaikwad stating, “At Amrutanjan, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that promote health and well-being. The introduction of the low sugar variant of Electro+ underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. We are delighted to welcome Ruturaj Gaikwad to the Amrutanjan family and are confident that his association with Electro+ will resonate with audiences across India.”

Mr Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer of Amrutanjan Health Care Limited, spoke on the significance of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role as the brand ambassador for Electro+, “Ruturaj Gaikwad epitomizes the spirit of vitality and resilience, making him the perfect choice to represent Electro+. This association, beyond a simple endorsement, is about raising awareness and making electrolyte drinks a go-to choice for anyone seeking an effective way to stay energized and combat fatigue throughout their day. Ruturaj’s dedication to peak performance make him the perfect voice to remind consumers about the importance of prioritizing hydration and electrolyte balance. We look forward to a successful partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad and to educate consumers about the everyday necessity of electrolyte balance for optimal health and vitality.”

Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad commented on this association, saying “I am extremely delighted to be partnering with Amrutanjan Healthcare for their brand Electro+. Hydration and energy maintenance are crucial not just for athletes like myself, but for everyone in their daily routines. Ensuring adequate electrolyte balance is essential for peak performance and overall health, whether one is hitting the field or managing daily tasks. I am glad that we have a solution from Amrutanjan Electro + for that. I hope more people will now be aware that staying well-hydrated not only boosts mood, memory, and attention but also contributes to overall well-being.”

Electro+ is now available in the market in both regular and low sugar variants, offering consumers a refreshing beverage option to combat fatigue and replenish energy levels.