Kathmandu: Nepal-EU 15th Joint Commission Meeting begins in Kathmandu. Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sewa Lamsal, and Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific of the European External Action Service (EEAS), leading their respective delegations at the meeting.

During the meeting, both parties will conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral relations between Nepal and the European Union, along with discussing various aspects of cooperation on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, as stated by the ministry.

Additionally, discussions will revolve around charting the future course of action to enhance partnership levels and bolster the effectiveness of development cooperation.

On March 6, a meeting of the development cooperation sub-committee between Nepal and the European Union took place at the Ministry of Finance. During the session, there was an exchange of ideas concerning the ongoing development cooperation between Nepal and the European Union.