AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar pledged for Organ Donation

Bhubaneswar: To mark of 7th raising day, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar celebrated in a unique way. Employees including Doctors & Nurses pledged for organ donation.

This is the first time any private hospital in Odisha has organized an event to support a noble cause .

Dr. Pravas Chandra Acharya, Secretary, SAMAJA Relief Committee & President, Body & Organ Donation Society of India (BODI) gave an insight to the gathering about the importance & procedure of the organ donation, and discussed about the attached myth and reality.

Prof. Dr. P K mohapatra, Vice-President, Body & Organ Donation Society of India (BODI), Former HOD (Surgery), SCB, Cuttack discussed about the misconception related to the difference between body donation and Organ Donation. Body Donation is used for education of medical students for reserch and Organ Donation , saves lives.

Dr Pravas Acharya educated the employees about which Organs can be donate when we are alive and which after death. He also tried to link the emotions of donors and their family through case studies. Post session, many employees enquired about the legalities related to Organ Donation and the possible way of doing so.

“More than 5 lakhs people die every year in India due to shortage/unavailability of organs. The organ donation rates in India is very poor around 0.3/million, as compared to some western countries where it is as high as 36/million. So, it is time that everyone realised the motto and pledge for organ donation, a bring the much needed change in the society overcoming the doubts and myth,” said, Ms. Nilanjana Mukherjee, AVP Operations & Administration, Unit In-charge, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

This is really a matter of pleasure and pride for the employees who have pledged to donate their organ on the auspicious raising day of AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar. Every institutions and organization should join the movement,” said, Ms Rajashree Upadhaya, DGM & HR Head, AMRI Hospitals Bhubaneswar.

Related

comments